Most romantic places to visit in Mzansi during the ‘month of love’

Valentine’s Day may be just days away but February is the “the month of love”. And with 2024 being a leap year, there is an extra day for you to spoil your partner with a romantic getaway. These idyllic locations are perfect if you are looking to pop the question or simply wanting to spend some quality time with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

From secluded bush getaways, to coastal serenity, there is something for everyone to enjoy this February. Below is a list of some of the most romantic destinations in our beautiful country to enjoy during the month of love, and beyond. Quiet Mountain Country House in the North West province. Picture: Instagram Quiet Mountain Country House

If you live in Gauteng and you want to travel to a nearby location but still want to escape the fast-paced city life, then this charming location could be ideal for you and your partner. Located in the Hartebeestfontein Conservancy in Brits in the North West province, Quiet Mountain Country House is just around an hour and a half drive from Johannesburg. This establishment is all about embracing nature and getting back to your roots.

The Quiet Mountain Country House’s food offering also makes it special and unique. It is prepared with quality ingredients, including milk, cream, and butter produced from the resident cows, and eggs from their obliging hens. Their produce is also sourced from their gardens as the serene and quiet accommodation has been providing excellent service to guests for over two decades.

The Garden House in the Western Cape. Picture: Instagram The Garden House Located in the Western Cape’s Franschhoek region, The Garden House, situated on the southern slope, is the perfect place for lovers. It offers an alpine retreat as it is situated in the quaint Winelands and is reminiscent of Provençal France.

But if you aren’t able to take a European getaway, The Garden House will make you feel like you are jet-setting to another part of the world, with its secluded terrace resorts. Other activities around this site include exploring the vintage cars at the Franschhoek Motor Museum, taking a walk through the vineyards as you also enjoy some world-class wine, as well as enjoying a romantic ride on Franschhoek’s Wine Tram. The Oyster Box

If you are looking for a luxurious getaway, this award-winning five-star luxury boutique hotel and spa – which is also a member of Leading Hotels – is the perfect place to enjoy some romantic time away. It occupies a majestic location on the uMhlanga beachfront in KwaZulu-Natal and is famous for its remarkable coastal views. The Oyster Box is draped in understated luxury and gracious hospitality that have become the hallmarks of this cherished seaside destination.

The hotel also offers an array of individually decorated rooms and suites, an award-winning spa which is set amid tropical gardens, and a mouth-watering menu of restaurants and bars. umVangati House in Mpumalanga. Picture: Instagram umVangati House If you are just looking to completely disconnect from the stresses of your daily life and spend some quality time with your partner this Valentine’s Day, then umVangati House is for you.

The uninterrupted 360-degree views of surroundings in Hoedspruit, Mpumalanga, from this location are simply exquisite. umVangati house is also perfectly framed by its monumental architecture. Located within the Moholoholo reserve and tucked away in the heart of the Blyde River Canyon, it is also draped in luxury and is fitted with modern fixtures.

Lavender Lane in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Instagram Lavender Lane This adobe is situated in Queenstown, and while this part of South Africa is not visited as frequently as other popular provinces, it is the perfect getaway if you want to completely disconnect. And fittingly for Valentine’s Day, Lavender Lane is surrounded by red roses and the incredible smell of lavender.

This romantic location in the Eastern Cape is also in the foothills of the Hangklip mountains, where you can enjoy some cuddling and a romantic meal, all while taking in the enchanting beauty of Queenstown. Sycamore Avenue Treehouses in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Instagram. Sycamore Avenue Treehouses This charming location, situated in Mooi River, is situated in the less-travelled parts of KwaZulu-Natal, but it has a lot to offer in terms of a romantic getaway.

These unique, eccentric and artistically designed tree houses – each with its own theme – is the perfect place to create lasting memories with your lover this Valentine’s Day. Each of the six tree houses also has a spa bath, private balcony, en-suite bathrooms with a shower, and cosy fireplaces. Guests at the Sycamore Avenue Treehouses are also treated to a hearty country dinner, as well as a full breakfast.

De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape. Picture: Instagram De Hoop Nature Reserve For dedicated nature lovers, the De Hoop Nature Reserve in Overberg in the Western Cape is a must-visit. Just minutes away from the location, there are southern right whales which swim close to the shore. There is also a world of wildlife, fynbos and the ocean life to enjoy.