Busta Rhymes receives Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BETs

Hip hop titan Busta Rhymes burst into tears as he was honoured with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards for his massive contribution to the industry. “I’m (going to) wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Rhymes said, before dabbing his eyes with a hand towel.

He added: “A lot of greatness from our people and our culture is by default ’cause it’s just the magic that we have. I just am grateful (for) the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul.” Culture’s biggest night took place at 2am (CAT) today at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will air on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) at 8pm tonight. The award-winning multi-platinum MC, songwriter, record producer and actor holds an impressive three decades in the music industry, and to celebrate his legacy, Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, took to the stage.

Watch video View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) The coveted award commemorates industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry. Past recipients include industry legends like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition, to name a few.

Viewers tuning in at 8pm are in for a treat as the BETs dubbed this year’s event as a “non-stop party” paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop” with performances by Dem Franchize Boyz, D-Nice, Erick Sermon, Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, Styles P and YG amongst others. Scott Mills, CEO of BET said Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. “He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer.

“His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy. “We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.” Aside from Rhymes, some of the culture’s finest will also serve TV viewers spellbinding performances.