Döbern community in Germany to ‘march in hope’ of missing tourist Nick Frischke

Cape Town - As searches for for missing German tourist Nick Frischke continue in and around the Hangberg area, the optimistic community of Döbern, his hometown in Germany, is planning a “March of Hope” for him on Sunday. Frischke, 22, has been missing since February 14 and was last seen hiking alone on the Hangberg trail.

Since then, the community of Hangberg, organisations the NSRI, Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad drone team, Emergency Medical Services rescue squad trail search and rescue team, a police K9 search and rescue team and Wilderness Search and Rescue have searched but to no avail. Five Hangberg men who were arrested for being in possession of items belonging to him and are in custody are expected to return to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on May 4 after the case was postponed. Frischke’s father Andre Hallwas said the Döbern community had 3 000 inhabitants who all knew each other.

“Since Nick was also active in the fire brigade, the people here were very affected and everyone wanted to help in some way. The March of Hope takes place because everyone is hoping for a miracle that Nick is still alive. “Personally, I think this action is very good so that the people of Cape Town can see that we are all very affected but also helpless at the same time,” he said. The handsome young man, as Hallwas described him, recently finished his Bachelor’s degree in automotive engineering and was to start with his Master’s this month.

“He is very reliable, punctual, and above all athletic,” Hallwas said. Frischke bought his first car last month. The police said the disappearance of Frischke was under investigation by experienced detectives who were being assisted by uniformed members and other stakeholders to search the area where he was last seen. Investigating officer Raymond Swart has since taken over the case from officer Daluxolo Mhlauli.