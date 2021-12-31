Omicron and President Ramaphosa feature in the 15 most-read Cape Argus stories for 2021
Cape Town – While 2021 wasn’t as intense as 2020, it certainly has been an eventful year and left many feeling in limbo.
We’ve lived through so many highs and lows, and still continue to do so.
The pandemic remained an ever-present challenge throughout the year, as well as load shedding. There were also the constant “family meetings”, and the alcohol ban.
On top of this, there were still human stories that also managed to grab our attention.
The year 2021, much like the year before, has impacted every facet of our lives.
The Cape Argus has covered the good and bad of this year, and as 2021 draws to a close, we felt it was time to reflect on the stories we published that has connected most with readers.
Many people from South Africa, the US, UK, Australia and even the Netherlands have connected with some of our articles.
Here are 15 stories we published that resonated most with readers in 2021:
15. NEWS | Young Covid-19 patient from Cape Town shares her journey to recovery
14. NEWS | Cape mom’s nightmare morning ends happily as she is reunited with baby after hijacking
13. NEWS | Western Cape ready to roll out vaccine to 5 million people
12. NEWS | Basic Education Department circular causes job-loss panic among unvaccinated teachers
11. NEWS | WATCH: Heart FM’s Aden Thomas delivers emotional farewell to Clarence Ford after his firing
10. NEWS | Call for Education Department to listen to what children say about schooling
9. NEWS | Ramaphosa’s recent address marked a landmark moment, and it involved the sign interpreter
8. NEWS | City of Cape Town opens applications for call centre sector
7. NEWS | Education Department ‘is ready’ for 2021 academic year
6. NEWS | City of Cape Town ditching water meter devices
5. NEWS | Ramaphosa taking Winde’s request to ease Western Cape restrictions ‘under consideration’
4. NEWS | Bedridden woman whose body is expanding at rapid rate ‘mistreated by hospital staff’
3. NEWS | Don’t put your winter wardrobe away just yet – another cold front is coming
2. NEWS | President Ramaphosa meets with premiers as rumours of further restrictions grow
1. NEWS | These are the symptoms of the Omicron variant that you need to keep an eye out for