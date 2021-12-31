CapeargusNews
Omicron and President Ramaphosa feature in the 15 most-read Cape Argus stories for 2021

Cape Town – While 2021 wasn’t as intense as 2020, it certainly has been an eventful year and left many feeling in limbo.

We’ve lived through so many highs and lows, and still continue to do so.

The pandemic remained an ever-present challenge throughout the year, as well as load shedding. There were also the constant “family meetings”, and the alcohol ban.

On top of this, there were still human stories that also managed to grab our attention.

The year 2021, much like the year before, has impacted every facet of our lives.

The Cape Argus has covered the good and bad of this year, and as 2021 draws to a close, we felt it was time to reflect on the stories we published that has connected most with readers.

Many people from South Africa, the US, UK, Australia and even the Netherlands have connected with some of our articles.

Here are 15 stories we published that resonated most with readers in 2021:

Covid-19 affected all our lives, with many landing in hospital. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

12. NEWS | Basic Education Department circular causes job-loss panic among unvaccinated teachers

People wait to be vaccinated at one of many sites countrywide. File Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

11. NEWS | WATCH: Heart FM’s Aden Thomas delivers emotional farewell to Clarence Ford after his firing

Heart 104.9FM’s Breakfast Show host Aden Thomas broadcast an eight-minute emotional farewell to his sacked former colleague, Clarence Ford. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook

10. NEWS | Call for Education Department to listen to what children say about schooling

The Western Cape Commissioner for Children Christina Nomdo has called on the Department of Basic Education to listen to the voices of children when making important decisions. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

9. NEWS | Ramaphosa’s recent address marked a landmark moment, and it involved the sign interpreter

Bibi Ayesha, was the first ever Deaf SA Sign Language (SASL) interpreter live on television. Picture: Screengrab

8. NEWS | City of Cape Town opens applications for call centre sector

A call centre. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

7. NEWS | Education Department ‘is ready’ for 2021 academic year

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Jacques Naudé/African News Agency (ANA)

6. NEWS | City of Cape Town ditching water meter devices

The City’s phasing out of water meter devices was long overdue and an admission of a failed strategy it pursued for 15 years, lobby group STOP COCT has said. File Picture: Matthew Jordaan

5. NEWS | Ramaphosa taking Winde’s request to ease Western Cape restrictions ‘under consideration’

4. NEWS | Bedridden woman whose body is expanding at rapid rate ‘mistreated by hospital staff’

The body of Nomzamo Bona of Luzuko, Philippi, who has been showing an elephantiasis-like condition, has been increasing in size. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

3. NEWS | Don’t put your winter wardrobe away just yet – another cold front is coming

Another cold front moves in. File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

2. NEWS | President Ramaphosa meets with premiers as rumours of further restrictions grow

Premiers worried about the soaring Covid-19 infections in their provinces, and the impact of the lockdown restrictions on their economies, met with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Baba Jiyane/GCIS

1. NEWS | These are the symptoms of the Omicron variant that you need to keep an eye out for

The Western Cape health department announced that vaccinations were shown to provide good protection against severe Covid-19. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

