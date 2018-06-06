Lorenzo to join Honda as Marquez's team mate
6 June 2018 | Motorsport
6 June 2018 | Motorsport
29 September 2017 | Latest launches
8 June 2017 | Bikes
19 May 2017 | Bikes
Triple world champion takes Honda's X-ADV adventure scooter up the Hahnenkamm mountain in Kitzbuhel, Austria3 March 2017 | Bikes
New motorcycling technology keeps a bike balanced at a standstill, or up to 5km/h, without any help from a rider.10 January 2017 | Bikes
CMX500H Rebel is aimed at the hipster generation but will also be a very accessible ride for newbies and the vertically challenged.21 November 2016 | Bikes
Due in South Africa in March 2017, its electronics package is so complex even the set-up programme has three display modes.5 October 2016 | Bikes