Crime & Courts

PIC: Bogus police officers arrested in Cape Town
Cape Town police arrested two bogus police officers carrying an unlicensed firearm in the city centre on Monday morning.1h ago | Western Cape
Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a man was chased into a building and allegedly stabbed to death.1h ago | Eastern Cape
The suspect was arrested during an operation focusing on drunk driving and illegal street racing in the Manenberg area.2h ago | Cape Times
The trial of eight men accused of running a crime syndicate that included hitmen for hire at uMlazi’s notorious Glebelands Hostel, was postponed.2h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
"During the search the members found 223 mandrax tablets, 42 small packets of tik and 28 dagga stoppe hidden in a dirt bin inside the kitchen.”2h ago | Cape Times
The elderly woman’s children said she also fell for all kind of scams as she simply forked out money or got into debt to cater for her needs4h ago | Pretoria News
This brings to a conclusion a matter that has dragged on for more than two years as Khanyile was one of the last #FeesMustFall leaders to be before the courts4h ago | Daily News
Police who searched a sangoma's house for an illegal firearm were surprised when the man confessed to killing his wife and burying her in their yard.5h ago | The Star
Gauteng cops arrested a woman at OR Tambo International Airport after drugs worth an estimated R3.3 million was found in her luggage.5h ago | Gauteng
Prominent defence advocate Barry Roux will lead the appeal process of two Coligny men convicted of killing a teenager for stealing sunflower seeds.5h ago | North West
Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has made his first payment of R300 000 to Solidarity.5h ago | Politics
Sergeant Welcome Sithole, 41, died in a hail of bullets after he was shot at on Sibisi Road6h ago | Daily News
Two men convicted of killing Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu must be handed a lengthy sentence, the Economic Freedom Fighters said.7h ago | North West
A case of arson has been opened after the Sedibeng regional offices of the African National Congress were burnt down.7h ago | ANC
Two men were murdered at the Glebelands Hostel, just hours before the start of the trial of 8 men accused of running a criminal enterprise at the hostel.7h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
The festive season operations are scheduled to end on 31 January 2019 when the national overall figures and impact of the programme will be announced.7h ago | Cape Argus