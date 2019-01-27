PICS: Protest outside Luthuli House after ANC's Sedibeng office burns down
A group of about 50 - mostly women all dressed in party regalia - descended on the headquarters, Luthuli House where they held a vociferous protest.3h ago | Politics
A group of about 50 - mostly women all dressed in party regalia - descended on the headquarters, Luthuli House where they held a vociferous protest.3h ago | Politics
A case of arson has been opened after the Sedibeng regional offices of the African National Congress were burnt down.7h ago | Politics
A fire has completely destroyed the ANC regional office in Vereeniging.9h ago | The Star
Political Party Funding Bill will compel political parties to disclose all donors and prohibit certain donations. The law will be promulgated on April 110h ago | Cape Argus
The Incredible Happenings church leader assisted in building a new home for Johanna Baloyi, 66, whose home was nearly destroyed by a series of storms.10h ago | Health & Welfare
Jacob Zuma has warned ANC supporters that the party may not perform well in the elections if they continued to be complacent about the size of the party.10h ago | Jacob Zuma
The chances of the ANC regaining control of the Western Cape "is not a pipedream", former ANC provincial chairman Mcebisi Skwatsha said.27 January 2019 | Politics
The DA has been served with a lawyer’s letter from the IEC following a complaint laid by the ANC over the DA's 'ANC is killing SA' billboard.27 January 2019 | DA
The ANC said it was encouraged by the turnout of South Africans registering this weekend to vote in the 2019 general election.26 January 2019 | Elections
Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool said on Wednesday that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had plummeted to new levels of desperation.23 January 2019 | Elections
The Deputy President of the ANC, David Mabuza, has solemnly pledged to Rivonia Trailist, Denis Goldberg, that the ANC will return to its former glory.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Social justice organisation Right2Know have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's delay in implementing the new party funding bill.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg says he is grateful to have been bestowed the Isithwalandwe Award, the ANC’s highest honour.23 January 2019 | Cape Times
Senior ANC alliance partners in the Western Cape have bemoaned the party’s list conference claiming there is an onslaught on them.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Political parties on Tuesday welcomed the signing of the Political Party Funding Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.22 January 2019 | Politics
DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde on Monday hung the first “Register to keep the ANC/EFF out of the Western Cape” poster in the Cape CBD.22 January 2019 | Cape Argus