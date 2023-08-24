LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa to announce outcomes of BRICS Summit 2023 - Day 3

The 15th BRICS Summit kickedoff at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday. The BRICS Summit 2023 which will be hosted from Tuesday, August 22, and is expected to be attended by over 40 heads of state, scores of government representatives, as well as local and international dignitaries and summit delegates.

On Wednesday, the media learnt that the BRICS leaders adopted a policy document looking at the expansion of BRICS. South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor provided an update on how the closed-door talks were progressing between the BRICS leaders on Wednesday, while the leaders and their delegations were in talks behind closed doors. Pandor said the document set out guidelines, principles and processes to consider for countries who want to join the stable.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were locked in closed plenary sessions at the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg for most of Wednesday. BRICS leaders adopt guidelines to allow countries to join Leaders from the BRICS nations have been involved in the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg since Tuesday this week. The leaders from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations have adopted a document that sets out guidelines, principles and processes to consider for countries who want to join their stable.

The leaders have been locked in closed plenary sessions at the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg on Wednesday after delivering their welcome remarks. According to South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, who spoke on the sidelines of the Summit, the leaders agreed on the matter of expansion.

BRICS leaders - Brazil’s Lula da Silva, China’s Xi Jinping, SA’s Cyril Ramaphosa, India’s Narendra Modi and Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov hold hands at the Brics XV Summit. Picture: Supplied Calls for BRICS Youth Summit The Executive Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Asanda Luwaca, has called on the BRICS leaders to endorse the youth council that they have reached an agreement to establish for greener pastures. Young people in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are calling on the 15th BRICS Summit to "endorse our proposal for the establishment of the BRICS youth council in its final declaration in ensuring positive change and innovation". More here

‘My heart is with the Chandrayaan mission,’ says proud Modi as India lauds historic moon landing “I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with the Chandrayaan mission." These are words of Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi who was celebrating the historical soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon - making India the first country to land near the moon’s south pole. Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023 Modi made a brief address on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he congratulated the scientists as well as the entire mission team. More here

Over 1,000 journalists from around the world have been accredited to attend the much-anticipated summit happening in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking to IOL, Clara Mlano, a broadcast journalist from Ghana working with the Ghana Broadcast Corporation (GBC), weighed on the expansion matter and what the global five leaders are trying to achieve. She said with expansion, the nations were trying to expand their scope in terms of investment, trade, and cooperation with the bloc.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that if Indian wanted more big cats, including cheetahs, South Africa would be willing to donate the animals to its south east Asian BRICS partners. "We were pleased, as South Africa, to donate cheetahs to India. You informed me that the cheetahs arrived well and alive in India, and I told you that we are willing to donate more because you are a country that takes care of big cats. We thank you for that; should you need more cheetahs, you've come to the home of cheetahs," said Ramaphosa addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed China to doing more in a bid to strengthen his ties with South Africa as well as all the BRICS countries. Xi said now more than ever, creating exclusive groups was unacceptable and urged BRICS to leverage its growing support from other countries that have shown an interest in joining BRICS as an economic and development-centred bloc.

"Ganging up to form exclusive groups is more unacceptable now than ever. We need to support our trading system, reject exclusive blocs, leverage the new development of BRICS, and ensure that we increase the voice of developing countries," the Chinese leader said.

Writing in the Business Report, Anil Agarwal, who is the executive chairman of Vedanta Resources, says the BRICS nations have in common is a strong aspiration to become developed countries in the very near future. This must be leveraged. While a lot of technology continues to be developed and owned by the G7 nations, the BRICS nations are gradually solidifying their own capacities. The future global economy will be defined by the technologies of the energy transition, advanced electronics like semiconductor chips, and innovations of the 4th industrial revolution, namely artificial intelligence, big data etc.

Two groups went toe-to-toe in Durban over the global formation of some of the largest economies in the world. One group was against having the BRICS Summit, calling it a "club of the corrupt", while the other group said the formation is needed and South Africa is already reaping benefits by being part of it. The anti-BRICS marchers were gathered under the banner of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, led by Desmond D'sa.

India became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme. The unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, touched down at 6.04 pm India time (2.34 SAST) as mission control technicians cheered wildly and embraced their colleagues.

Ramokgopa indicated that because China has also faced load shedding in the past, it is best placed to aid SA in resolving its issues. He also revealed that the country has received donations in the form over 480 units that are en-route to SA from China.

The donation, he said, does not mean that SA is financially obligated to pay off but that this is merely China's way of assisting a fellow BRICS partner. The products on the way to South Africa are estimated to be worth R167 billion.

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa signs a Joint Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Chinese Entities on behalf of the Government of South Africa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS What the leader of the five BRICS nations said on the second day of the BRICS Summit 2023 The second day of the 15th BRICS Summit kicked off with the opening remarks of all five heads of state. This is what each of them said: Brazil president Lula da Silva said they were ready to join efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, calling for an immediate cease-fire and peace.

He said the Ukrainian war also showed the limitations of the United Nations Security Council. He added that there were also many other conflicts in the world that did not receive the due attention and caused massive suffering for its people. President Lula called on the BRICS nations to lead the process of peace initiatives throughout the world.

#BRICSza| President da Silva reflected that the last expansion of BRICS included South Africa, making the BRICS bloc more representative. Today BRICS represents 41% of the world’s population.#BRICS #BRICSSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/7Kc99DuDKx — BRICSza (@BRICSza) August 23, 2023 “Everyone and all nations deserve to live in peace. The quest for peace is a collective effort,” he said. He also added that it was very difficult for some nations to fight climate change when many countries were still fighting poverty, hunger and other challenges.

President Ramaphosa commended the Brazilians commitment to contributing to a peaceful world. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who joined the BRICS Summit virtually via a video link, said they were working to establish a multi-polar world based on mutual appreciation as well as on the principles of the United Nations. The Russian delegation to South Africa is headed by Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Putin called on the BRICS countries to expand settlements in national currencies and interbank cooperation. Speaking on the conflict with Ukraine, Putin said the desire of a number of Western countries to maintain their hegemony in the world led to the crisis in Ukraine. He said Russia's actions in this conflict was dictated only by the desire to end the war of extermination unleashed by the West. He added that Russia was determined to actively participate in the implementation of the agreements reached on the creation of a joint working group on nuclear medicine

Next year, Russia plans to hold the BRICS meeting in October 2024 in Kazan. Putin said they plan to host about 200 political, economic and public events. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the leaders and participants of this BRICS Summit to always bear in mind the founding purpose of BRICS which was to bring to the world more certainty, stability and a positive energy. #BRICS LEADER ARRIVALS



🇨🇳 His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China arriving at the Sandton Convention Centre for the XV BRICS Summit.#BRICSZA 🇧🇷🇷🇺🇮🇳🇨🇳🇿🇦#BRICSSummit2023 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/YjjlHvR9EZ — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 23, 2023 He said the BRICS nations should expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace and tranquillity throughout the world as the geopolitical situation was getting “intense”.

President Jinping said the world entered a new era of turbulence and called on the BRICS family to remain united and be ready to play a key role in helping to stabilise the world. “Development is not a privilege of a few but should be spread around so all can benefit.,” he said. Jinping added that China intended to set up a BRICS remote data centre that would help develop technology and innovation in BRICS nations.

Talking about Artificial Intelligence, President Jinping said that AI was a new frontier of development, and although it may generate enormous dividends, it also harboured risks. He said there was a need to develop AI governance and standards so as to make AI tech more secure, reliable, controllable and equitable. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, gave the thumbs up to the expansion of the BRICS family.

This comes after a lot of countries have shown interest in joining the BRICS countries. “We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the global south as well,” he said He said the expansion will ensure that the world economy is growing faster than before and will continue to improve the BRICS community in developing economies and nations.

He said the expansion will address poverty, education, technology, health services, and other issues that affect their ability to develop. During his address, Modi suggested BRICS collaboration on the establishment of a Space Exploration Consortium, emphasising that its concentration on space research and meteorological monitoring would help develop new ways of measuring progress. He also recommended joint efforts in education, technology, as well as skill assessment.

“Trade, defence, and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the global south as well,” he said. South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa said there was a need for BRICS countries to advance the development interests of the global south, calling for industrialised countries to honour their commitments to support climate actions, including developing economies that have been affected before. “BRICS stands for solidarity and for progress. BRICS stands for inclusivity and a more just, equitable world order.



BRICS stands for sustainable development.”



"Peace and stability are preconditions for a better, more equitable world. We are deeply concerned about conflicts across the world that continue to cause a great deal of suffering and hardship to many people around the world," Ramaphosa said. He said that South Africa's position remained that diplomacy, dialogue, negotiation, and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter were necessary for the peaceful and just resolution of conflicts. "We are concerned that global financial and payment systems are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical contestation. Global economic recovery relies on predictable global payment systems and the smooth operating of banking, supply chains trade, tourism, as well as financial flows," Ramaphosa said.

#BRICSza| Prime Minister Modi sets out 5 suggestions for #BRICS collaboration, including in outer space, innovation, skills development, protection of wildcats & in a repository of traditional medicine. Welcomes special importance of #GlobalSouth in BRICS under 🇿🇦 2023 Chairship. pic.twitter.com/93jFAKsv7r — BRICSza (@BRICSza) August 23, 2023 He said that South Africa would continue discussions on practical measures to facilitate trade and investment flows through "increased use of local currencies".

"This is a matter we believe that further discussions need to take place particularly amongst our finance ministers“. Ramaphosa added that he was confident that the15 BRICS Summit will advance the cause of common prosperity and progress. "We are confident that this 15 BRICS summit will in the end, enrich and inspire our work towards the achievement of a much more humane, global community. This is what BRICS is all about. This is what BRICS is committed to achieving. It is a great honour for us, South Africa, to have this opportunity to host this 15th BRICS summit, and to have in our presence, the BRICS members as they are represented here," he said.

While the BRICS Summit is a meeting of Heads of State and government and is not open to the public, there is an extensive business programme arranged around the Summit culminating in the BRICS Business Forum on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the leaders would attend a closed plenary session looking at realising the full potential of BRICS for inclusive global economic recovery and sustainable development. Heads of State at #BRICSSummit2023 gathered for a family photo before entering the plenary hall in Sandton, Johannesburg where deep discussions around the BRICS potential for inclusive global economic recovery, BRICS expansion and other topics would be discussed. @IOL pic.twitter.com/oDxF9XivwV — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) August 23, 2023

They are thereafter expected to deliver their opening remarks with each leader allocated seven minutes. A report by the Chair of the BRICS National Security Advisors would take place and each Head of State would be given three minutes to respond. Following that, an open plenary session would take place and again the Heads of State would make statements.

The leaders are also expected to engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women’s Business Alliance later on Wednesday. By the end of the day, the leaders are expected to adopt the 15th BRICS Summit Johannesburg Declaration before the President of the South African Youth Council, Oaile Louw would close the day. #BRICSSummit2023 leaders have arrived in Sandton for the closed plenary session to discuss a host of topics under the theme BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism @IOL Pic: @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/qV54kyohNa — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) August 23, 2023 Former President Thabo Mbeki meets with Brazil’s Lula da Silva on sidelines of BRICS 2023 Summit Former president Thabo Mbeki met with the Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The two leaders met at the time South Africa was hosting the major global event.BRICS leaders are said to be discussing a range of issues including trade, investment and the expansion of the bloc. There are more than 23 countries that have expressed an interest to join BRICS. Lula first met with African National Congress (ANC) leaders including chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.

ANC leaders will on Wednesday meet with the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel. The ANC has strong relations with Cuba going back decades ago. After meeting with the ANC, Lula then met with Mbeki on the sidelines of the summit.

Business tycoon Patrice Motsepe, the inaugural chairman of the BRICS Business Charter in South Africa, stated that reciprocal relationships and advantages were at the heart of BRICS economic development. The billionaire was addressing the BRICS Business Forum ahead of the formal commencement of the 15th BRICS Summit on August 23, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

"South Africa's chief executives have been trading among BRICS countries. At the start of 2013 when we started the trade in goods and services between South Africa was just under $100 billion, and the objective was to increase this to $400 billion," said the entrepreneur. Motsepe emphasised that there has been growth within the BRICS bloc, but he believes that more still needs to be done in the whole continent of Africa.

On the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend open and closed plenary sessions in Johannesburg. The plenaries will be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.

The opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue. In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world

President Vladimir Putin joined the BRICS Summit virtually on Tuesday as the Summit takes place in Sandton, Johannesburg. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who addressed the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg via video said the country was ready to return to the grain deal "only when all obligations to the Russian side have been fulfilled." He said the illegitimate sanctions imposed on sovereign states were compounding the world's socio-economic challenges.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping skipped the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, but the Head of State's words were not lost on those in attendance. Reading out a speech by Jinping, China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao delivered the message clearly - talks of domination was not in China's plan. Instead, the Republic wants to see an expansion of the BRICS nations.

Brazil has emphasised the need to accelerate developmental projects that will enhance the quality life for people in developing countries, particularly those within the BRICS bloc countries. Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva said the financing needs of developing countries was a high priority adding this is why his country was advocating for the idea of financial integration on the global stage.

Lula's remarks at the Summit also focused on the expansion of the BRICS bloc and the addition of other African states. "Africa is at the heart of the digital and energy transition. Internet coverage already reaches most of the African population," Lula said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on women to participate in shaping the economy on the African continent. Ramaphosa said it was important that financial support be directed to women-owned businesses so that they can harness the benefits of the continental free trade area. "There is a need to free women on the continent to enable them to participate in the global economy," said Ramaphosa.

More here. President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during BRICS Business Forum at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Ramaphosa says trade between BRICS countries was over R3 trillion last year President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the BRICS countries celebrate 15th anniversary at the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandt, Johannesburg, trade between BRICS countries totalled some $162 billion (R3 trillion) last year. “Foreign investment has played an important role in the growth of BRICS economies.

“BRICS group of countries exists not only to strengthen government-to-government relations, but also to forge stronger ties between the peoples of our five nations. It is for this reason that several bodies have been established to enable cooperation across society,” he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during BRICS Business Forum at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Ramaphosa said annual foreign direct investment into BRICS countries is four times greater than it was 20 years ago. “However, the new wave of protectionism and the subsequent impact of unilateral measures that are incompatible with WTO rules undermine global economic growth and development.

“We therefore need to reaffirm our position that economic growth must be underpinned by transparency and inclusiveness. It must be compatible with a multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda,” he said. He said reform of global financial institutions was needed so that they could be more agile and responsive to the challenges facing developing economies. “In this respect, the New Development Bank, established by BRICS countries in 2015, is leading the way… BRICS economies have emerged as powerful engines of global growth.

“Yet the rapid economic, technological and social changes underway create new risks for employment, equality and poverty in many BRICS countries. “We therefore call on the business community to join hands with us to identify solutions to these and other challenges affecting our respective economies,” he said. BRICS leaders deliver opening remarks (From L to R) President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Former President of Brazil and chair of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff attend the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 22, 2023. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP) Eswatini not invited to BRICS Summit The Kingdom of eSwatini has confirmed that King Mswati III is not attending the 15th BRICS Summit which began in Sandton, Johannesburg, after they did not receive an invite from Pretoria.

eSwatini government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo told The Star they had received no invitation to attend the BRICS Summit, which is running with the theme More than 40 African heads of state have been invited.

Patrice Motsepe has urged African leaders and businesses to forge meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships with BRICS countries. Motsepe, who is the inaugural chairperson of the BRICS Business Charter in South Africa, said mutual partnerships and benefits were at the centre economic development among BRICS countries.

Political instability in a number of African countries remains a major concern as the BRICS nations look to unlock opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). AfCFTA secretary general Wamkele Mene raised the point that political stability was an essential feature in establishing market certainty and predictability. During one of the panel discussions at the BRICS Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg, panellists discussed ways to build a partnership between BRICS nations and the rest of Africa for mutually beneficial opportunities for increased trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the governing party has drawn important lessons from Brazil's Workers Party, which is led by President Lula da Silva, on how to deal with and make coalition governments work. The ANC and the Worker's Party met at the Leonardo Hotel on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Read more here. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile has welcomed India’s Prime Minister has landed in Pretoria ahead of 15th BRICS Summit. Modi is expected to head straight to the Brics Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Modi was welcomed in traditional song and dance, similar to Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived on Monday night at the OR Tambo International Airport.

India's Prime Minister Narendas Modi is received by Deputy President Paul Mashatile after landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria. Picture:Jacoline Schoonees/DIRCO

It was a mark of China's increasing influence on South Africa which saw President Xi Jinping receive a grand reception at the OR Tambo International Airport, say geo-political experts. Wits University's Patrick Lukusa Kadima, who specialises in international law, international cooperation and multilateralism, said BRICS expansion was likely the biggest issue on the table for the summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has bestowed Chinese President Xi Ping with the Order of South Africa, for "his great service to the people of South Africa". He was bestowed with the Order at the Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa conferred Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Order of South Africa. Picture: Fikile Marakalla/GCIS A Chinese delegation led by President Xi Jinping held a State Visit to Pretoria before the commencement of the summit on Tuesday.

President Xi Jinping, who was on his fourth State Visit to SA, has overseen strengthened relations between China and SA, with the trade rocketing from just under R1 billion 30 years ago, to over R600 billion today. China is SA's biggest trade partner.

The African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe have led a delegation from the governing party as they met with Brazil's Workers Party, which was led by Brazilian President Lula Da Silva. The delegation met at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, just hours before the BRICS Summit was officially opened. The Summit is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre from Tuesday afternoon. ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe in conversation with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leader of the governing Brazil Worker's Party, in a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: ANC Media Briefing the media after the meeting, where the ANC and Worker's Party aimed to strengthen political ties, Mantashe said: "The point of poverty, unemployment formed part of the discussion during this meeting". Mbalula added: "We briefed Da Silva about the BRICS Plus dialogue and some of the important resolutions that we took.

People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping received a warm welcome at Pretoria's Union Buildings on Tuesday ahead of his talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Xi inspected the guard of hour as well as the 21-gun salute before engaging with Ramaphosa for bilateral talks. This is Xi's fourth state visit to SA. During the talks, Ramaphosa said South Africa's diplomatic relations with China spans a period of 25 years and that the Asian country has been instrumental in assisting SA with its development from the ruins of Apartheid.

This is Xi’s fourth state visit to SA. During the talks, Ramaphosa said South Africa's diplomatic relations with China spans a period of 25 years and that the Asian country has been instrumental in assisting SA with its development from the ruins of Apartheid. More here. President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa welcomes President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. PICTURE: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS LOOK: President of the People’s Republic of China meets with President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of 15th BRICS Summit Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) The red carpet is rolled out for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s State Visit. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Russia’s Sergey Lavrov touches down in SA to attend BRICS summit Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Today, 22 August 2023, the ANC delegation led by ANC National Chairperson, Comrade Gwede Mantashe, met with President Lula Da Silva of Brazil, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 22 – 24 August 2023.#BRICSSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/zWmeGy7Acs — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 22, 2023 – WATCH: BRICS to weigh expansion plans to include more nations – Xi Jinping to meet Ramaphosa at Union Buildings for South African state visit People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state visit at the Union Buildings on Tuesday morning.

People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state visit at the Union Buildings on Tuesday morning. The Communist Party of China leader arrived on Monday night and landed at OR Tambo International Airport where and was welcomed by Ramaphosa, International Relation and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor as well as ministers in the presidency. This marks the fourth state visit by Xi.

– WATCH: World leaders arrive in Johannesburg for 15th BRICS Summit – Fun things for BRICS Summit delegates to do in and around Joburg Johannesburg is currently buzzing with world leaders attending the 15th BRICS Summit aimed at strengthening the trade bloc.

Johannesburg is currently buzzing with world leaders attending the 15th BRICS Summit aimed at strengthening the trade bloc. Up to 46 heads of state, including African leaders have already arrived in the City of Gold. If they are looking to catch a break from trade talk, there are plenty of fun activities around the city that one can do.

– Three things that can make the BRICS currency feasible according to industry expert One of the key discussions that will be closed at the historical BRICS 2023 summit will be the proposed creation of a new currency. In a webinar hosted by the Inclusive Society Institute and its chief executive, Daryl Swanepoel, professor William Gumede gave his insights on the matter.

Gumede, who is the associate professor at the Wits School of Governance said it would take a significant amount of time to create a BRICS currency and that the process would be very complicated. “The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to increase the de-dollarisation of the world. Russia is trying to circumvent Western economic sanctions against it as a result of its conflict. Read the full story on the three things that can make the BRICS currency feasible according to industry expert here.