Mini celebrates 60th with special edition hatch
16 January 2019 | Latest launches
16 January 2019 | Latest launches
21 September 2018 | Car reviews
10 January 2018 | Latest launches
27 December 2017 | Latest launches
Mini wants to bring back some fond pocket rocket memories with its new limited edition 1499 GT three-door.11 October 2017 | Latest launches
It’s easy to forget that John Cooper and his father Charles started off in their Surbiton workshop, building racing cars6 September 2017 | Latest launches
Mini Electric Concept signals a new battery-powered model that Mini will introduce in 2019.30 August 2017 | Latest launches
The wonder is that, given identical platforms and drivetrains, Mini has managed to create two such different cars.24 August 2017 | Latest launches