Exotic cars

Lamborghini's 566kW Aventador SVJ raging bull charges into SA
The first example of Lamborghini’s baddest production car ever has rolled into the South African importer’s Joburg showroom.1h ago | Latest launches
The first example of Lamborghini’s baddest production car ever has rolled into the South African importer’s Joburg showroom.1h ago | Latest launches
Now that's an expensive mess! A red Ferrari 488 Spider was crashed outside a Joburg golf course over the weekend.26 November 2018 | Industry news
Ripsnorting, barely-road-legal racer paves the way for other exciting "personalised development projects".19 November 2018 | Supercars
Following in the footsteps of the Valkyrie and AMR Pro, Project '003' will offer “more practical concessions to road use”.20 September 2018 | Supercars
Police fleet is a feast of supercars, but don't expect a Veyron to pitch when you rear-end someone.1 June 2016 | Industry news
Daytona Group threw a birthday party to remember, with McLaren P1, Wraith and two Astons.6 December 2013 | Latest launches
Masood Boomgaard profiles the 10 most pricey machines on Durban's streets.12 March 2012 | Cars
Now that's an expensive mess! A red Ferrari 488 Spider was crashed outside a Joburg golf course over the weekend.26 November 2018 | Industry news