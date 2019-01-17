Cape Town
Cape Town Highlights
Dalebrook Cafe is Kalk Bay's new poolside eatery
14 January 2019 | Cape Town
Ease back into work mode with an unbeatable lunch special at The Cape Milner
9 January 2019 | Cape Town
Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands appoints new executive chef, Boldwin Barlow
16 December 2018 | Food & Drink
Top 8 restaurants in Cape Town for summer 2018
12 December 2018 | Cape Town
The Signal Hill Terrace at the Cape Town Hilton reflects the culture of the Bo-Kaap
11 December 2018 | Cape Town
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Cape Winelands
11 December 2018 | Cape Town
Celebrate the festive season at Grande Provence
7 December 2018 | Cape Town
Catharina's Restaurant at Steenberg celebrates summer with a new menu
Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin of Bistro Sixteen82 fame has taken over the kitchen and added a host of exciting new light summer dishes on the à la carte menu.6 December 2018 | Cape Town
There's a new La Parada restaurant in Cape Town
There’s a new La Parada in town.5 December 2018 | Cape Town
Tjing Tjing Momiji puts South African twist on Japanese fine dining
Tjing Tjing Momiji is a calm and simple space designed for savouring an interpretation of Kaiseki, a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner.28 November 2018 | Cape Town
Firefish Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront sizzles this summer
The menu at The Kove Collection’s Firefish Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront has undergone a summer makeover.27 November 2018 | Cape Town