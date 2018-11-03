World
Swooping Magpies strike fear into pedestrians
Magpies have large, pointed beaks, and use them to attack unwitting pedestrians, and their animals - with many people already reporting injuries because of the ferocious nature with which these bombarding birds behave6 September 2017 | Daily News
Does talcum powder cause ovarian cancer?
The jury award is the biggest yet against Johnson & Johnson, which has lost most of a half-dozen trials involving claims that its baby and Shower to Shower powder cause ovarian cancer.6 September 2017 | Daily News
Fugitive 'cocaine king' arrested
Rocco Morabito was considered the most wanted fugitive member of the Calabrian 'Ndràngheta, Italy’s most powerful organised crime group and one of Europe’s biggest importers of South American cocaine5 September 2017 | Daily News
Meet the Kung Fu nuns
Complete with its picture-perfect temples precariously perched atop rocky mountain outcrops, giant shrines and mantra-engraved walls, Ladakh’s age-old Tibetan Buddhist way of life appears untouched by modernity28 August 2017 | Daily News