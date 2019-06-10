More from Streaming
Where did Bran go during 'The Battle of Winterfell'?
As we well know by now, Bran Stark has a tendency to roll his eyes back in his head and check out of the action while others do the fighting for him. (RIP Hodor.)30 April 2019 | Streaming
J’Something officially launches his YouTube cooking channel
On Something’s Cooking TV, viewers get a taste of J’s interpretation of his favourite dishes and cocktails, whose recipes are presented as succinct video flatlays of about a minute each.26 April 2019 | Streaming
Beyoncé reportedly bags R804m Netflix deal
'Crazy in Love' singer Beyonce is reportedly working on two more Netflix projects.20 April 2019 | Streaming
#GameofThrones: So who’s able to ride a Dragon?
Finally, Jon Snow on dragonback!18 April 2019 | Streaming