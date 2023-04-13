For almost a year, the notorious Facebook rapist Thabo Bester lived the life of a free man in upmarket Joburg suburbs after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May last year. Bester lived a high life with his celebrity doctor girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, as they lived in a R12m Hyde Park property, which they rented for over R40 000 per month.

There were luxurious cars, such as Porsche Cayenne’s and Mercedes Benz’s with AMG badges. Bester and Magudumana became persons of interest after an exposé by GroundUp in March shed light about how he escaped from the G4S run prison. We look back at the events of the past year, since Bester’s elaborate escape from prison, where he faked his death by allegedly planting an unknown body in Cell 35 before setting it alight to attempt to conceal the person’s identity.

– May 2022 On May 3, 2022, Bester escapes from Mangaung Correctional Centre. He lives in one of the properties he and Magadumana leased in Coleraine Park in Gauteng.

Magudumana moves her parents out of a second property in Hyde Park, to Coleraine Park, and Bester moves into the Hyde Park mansion. Also in May last year, Magudumana claims the body of the man found in Cell 35. Parliament heard this week how Magudumana had the body transported to a mortuary in Soweto, before she was set to cremate it.

It has now emerged that the SAPS then confiscated the body after they found that Magudumana had claimed another body in April, claiming it was a relative, only for the body to be found floating in a river. Also in May, Magudumana approached the North Gauteng High Court in a bid to seek relief against the police, inorder for her to be allowed to cremate the body. She had claimed to be Bester’s customary wife, but it was found that she was still in a civil union with Dr Mkhuseli Magudumana, per home affairs records at the time. Judge Edwin Cameron, the head of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, who also appeared in Parliament this week, said the police should have ensured Magudumana was arrested for perjury solely based on the untruths she had presented to court.

Parliament also heard from top police officials that an affidavit submitted by Magudumana in the court case had been signed by an officer who had left the police force months earlier. Police officials confirm to MPs that Magudumana was never questioned, despite many unanswered questions. – June 2022

Bester and Magudumana are photographed at a Woolworths supermarket in Sandton. This only emerges in March 2023 publicly in a GroundUp report. He is photographed sporting long hair and sunglasses. A man alleged to be Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester was spotted in Sandton two months after he supposedly died in a prison cell fire. – July 2022

Meanwhile, as the battle over the corpse continued between police and Magudumana, police conducted a DNA test with Bester’s mother. There was no match. Police said in Parliament that their investigation was stalled by Bester’s mother, who had initially been uncooperative with the police. A top police official said this created doubt amongst the police and they started to question if Bester’s mother was indeed the correct woman.

– August 2022 An autopsy conducted on the unknown body found in Cell 35 finds that the deceased, initially thought to be Bester, had no signs of smoke inhalation, but had been murdered. His cause of death was according to the autopsy, blunt force trauma to the head. Judge Cameron told MPs he alerted SAPS and DCS in August, that their preliminary investigation found that Bester did not die in Cell 35.

Judge Cameron also told MPs police had asked him to keep the matter confidential, but he told MPs he shared some of the information regarding the Bester escape with the non-profit news agency GroundUp. – September 2022 A Sandton dietician by the name of Palesa, said he had an encounter with Bester at her office.

She said the meeting came about after multiple different messages and calls from him and different people for what seems to be a modelling opportunity for her. She said he showed up at her office wearing the same sunglasses as seen in the supermarket picture. She said during the meeting he mentioned many things such as photoshoots, international trips and property shoots, which made no sense to her. After realising she was not interested, he left.

– October 2022 A Cape Town woman takes to social media to share her ordeal Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, admitting to having had sex with him after being wined and dined by the convicted murderer. The woman, who shared her ordeal anonymously with one of Bester’s victims, said she met Bester in Cape Town in October last year.

Bester had been using the alias Katlego or KC. He drove a black Porsche SUV with Gauteng number plates, and had told the woman she was a director of Arum Properties. They partied in Cubana and Bilboa, along with two young women who were in Bester’s company. The woman said she was left devastated by the situation and even though that was the last time she saw him, the news of his alleged real identity and his past left her shocked, scared and disgusted.

“I’m panicking. I am in shock and disgusted. I basically consented to a rapist and murderer to ‘rape me’ because technically that was rape now that I think about it. “And thinking about the worst that could have happened to me on both occasions that I was with him,” she said. The anonymous woman submitted the video below, saying she took it on the day she was with Bester.

March 2023 GroundUp publishes a report saying Bester escaped from prison. Bester, Magudumana and her two children check into Hyde Park Southern Sun Hotel.

On the 15th, Magudumana drops her children at school and fails to collect them. On the same day, Magudumana husband is called to collect the children from school. On the 16th, Bester and Magudumana flee SA through Beitbridge border. On the 17th, tracking teams follow them into Bulawayo.

On the 18th and 19th, Bester and Magadumana travel to Zambia, en route to Tanzania. On the 26th, police confirm that there is an investigation into Bester’s escape. A case of murder is opened over the dead body found burnt in Bester’s prison cell.

Magadumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and Senohe Ishmael Matsoara appear in court on charges relating to Bester’s escape. Police arrest an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintain cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Police take a man in for questioning after he is found with a white Porsche Cayenne belonging to Magadumana.